The Hillsborough College (HC) Foundation has received a $120,000 donation from the Advance Auto Parts Foundation to support students in the college’s workforce programs, including the Automotive Service Technology and Diesel Systems Technician programs. The gift includes funding for industry-recognized certifications, specialty tools and instructional resources designed to help students build successful careers in the automotive repair and maintenance industry.

“We are proud to partner with and help support the automotive technology program at Hillsborough College and its students, as there’s a growing demand for skilled automotive technicians,” said Todd Davenport, president of the Advance Auto Parts Foundation and senior vice president, real estate and development at Advance Auto Parts. “Through this partnership, students will have expanded access to industry-recognized certifications, professional-grade tools and hands-on training that allows them to grow into skilled technicians dedicated to getting vehicles back on the road safely.”

The gift includes $40,000 to help students earn additional Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certifications — a key credential for advancing toward master technician status. The Advance Auto Parts Foundation will also provide three top-performing students with professional-grade tool sets containing about 800 tools, valued at approximately $15,000.

In addition, a $60,000 specialty tool fund will provide approximately 80 students with advanced tools commonly used in today’s automotive and diesel repair facilities, and $5,000 in Advance Auto Parts gift cards will support the purchase of training materials and equipment.

“This generous investment from the Advance Auto Parts Foundation will have a lasting impact on our students and the communities they will serve,” said Garrett Weddle, executive director of the Hillsborough College Foundation. “By helping students earn industry certifications and access the tools they need to succeed, this partnership removes barriers to opportunity while strengthening the pipeline of skilled technicians for Tampa Bay’s workforce.”

Students, faculty and representatives from the Advance Auto Parts Foundation celebrated the partnership during a gift presentation event on June 25 at the HC Ybor City Campus Training Center, located at 5610 E. Columbus Dr. in Tampa.

About Hillsborough College

Hillsborough College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Hillsborough College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Hillsborough College may be directed in writing to the SACSCOC at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097; by calling 404-679-4500; or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org).

Visit www.hcfl.edu/accreditation for more information.