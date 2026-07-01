Luis ‘Louie’ Aguila is a lifelong Tampanian, dedicated public servant, and experienced prosecutor committed to protecting the community he proudly calls home.

Born and raised in Tampa, Aguila attended St. Lawrence Catholic School, graduated from Tampa Catholic High School and earned degrees from Florida College, the University of South Florida and Barry University School of Law.

Aguila’s story reflects the American Dream. His father, grandparents and uncle immigrated from Cuba in the early 1960s seeking opportunity and a better future. Through hard work, sacrifice and determination, Aguila’s grandfather built a successful family business that became a Tampa tradition. La Ideal and Aguila Sandwich Shop were more than local restaurants — they represented the values of faith, family, perseverance and service that continue to guide Aguila today.

From a young age, Aguila learned that success is earned through hard work and integrity. Those values inspired him to pursue a career in public service.

Since becoming an attorney in 2014, Aguila has devoted his career to seeking justice and protecting families. During eight years with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, he prosecuted serious crimes, including homicide, domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and drug trafficking. Today, he serves in the Florida Attorney General’s Office as a member of the Cold Case Unit, working to solve unsolved homicides and bringing answers to families who have waited years for justice.

Beyond the courtroom, Aguila is a devoted husband and proud father of two daughters. He is a parishioner of St. Timothy Catholic Church and remains deeply involved in his community. Aguila coaches his daughters’ Little League softball team, helping teach the next generation the values of teamwork, discipline and respect.

Luis ‘Louie’ Aguila is a qualified attorney, proven leader, devoted family man and proud son and grandson of Cuban immigrants. He has spent his career serving the people of Hillsborough County with honor and integrity. Now, he is ready to continue that service as your next circuit court judge.