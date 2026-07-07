July 1 marks a major milestone in protecting Florida’s young athletes, as the Second Chance Act officially took effect statewide.

Now, new student athletes participating in Florida high school sports must complete an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) heart screening before their first tryout, practice, conditioning session or athletic activity, helping identify potentially life-threatening heart conditions before tragedy strikes.

The law was created to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), the number one cause of death on school campuses and the leading cause of death for student athletes. Each year, SCA claims the lives of approximately 23,000 young people nationwide, while an estimated one in 300 youth unknowingly lives with a potentially dangerous heart condition.

“This is a historic day for Florida families,” said Evan Ernst, executive director of Who We Play For. “The Second Chance Act will save lives. Every parent deserves the peace of mind that comes from knowing their child has been screened before stepping onto the field, court or track. We encourage families not to wait until the last minute to schedule their child’s ECG.”

The law applies to students who are entering ninth grade and participating in school athletics for the first time, new to a Florida high school athletic program or participating in a high school sport for the first time.

Who We Play For, a Florida nonprofit founded by parents and physicians following the loss of young athletes to sudden cardiac arrest, has spent months preparing for the law’s implementation through its statewide Cardiac Countdown campaign. The organization has partnered with hospitals, physicians, schools and community organizations to host heart screening events across Florida, screening thousands of young people before the new requirement took effect.

At each event, medical professionals conduct noninvasive screenings, which involve placing small stickers on a person’s chest. Boys and girls are screened separately. ECG results are securely sent to cardiologists for review, and parents typically receive results within 10 business days.

Screenings are performed using Cardiac Insight’s Cardea 20/20 ECG system, the same technology used by major professional sports leagues. The system applies international criteria when age-appropriate to help deliver highly accurate results with a low false-positive rate of approximately 2 percent, reducing unnecessary follow-ups and anxiety for families.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to schedule an ECG screening as soon as possible to ensure students meet the new requirement before the upcoming school sports season.

To find an upcoming community heart screening or learn more about Florida’s Second Chance Act, visit www.whoweplayfor.org/heart-screening-registration.