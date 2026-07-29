As early as 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, weather permitting, a new traffic pattern will be in place on South Kings Avenue:

Northbound traffic lanes will be reduced and shifted to the west side of the road from approximately Buckhorn Creek Road to just north of Ronele Drive. Dali Drive will be open.

Southbound traffic lanes will also be reduced in this area.

Please follow the speed limit and use caution when navigating the new traffic patterns. For more information on the pipeline project, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.