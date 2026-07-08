The contractor building the South Hillsborough Pipeline will be working 24 hours per day at the Buckhorn Creek crossing on the west side of South Kings Avenue beginning Monday, July 13. Nighttime operations have been added to the current daytime work to accelerate pipe installation before school resumes in early August.

Crews will work Monday through Saturday. This work is expected to last up to four weeks or until construction has progressed onto Ronele Drive.

Nearby residents may hear construction activity and equipment backup alarms during this work. Portable lights will be used to illuminate the work area but will be directed away from homes.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.