The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce proudly celebrated the grand opening of Precision Health MD with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 12, welcoming the new primary care practice to the Brandon business community.

Members, guests and community leaders gathered to commemorate the occasion while enjoying refreshments, networking opportunities and raffle prizes. The event highlighted Precision Health MD’s commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centered health care focused on prevention, trust and long-term wellness.

Brandon Riverview Chamber President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and thanked everyone for supporting this exciting new business. Dr. Ashik K. Soni, M.D., M.P.H., founder of Precision Health MD, shared his vision for bringing personalized, quality health care to Brandon and creating meaningful relationships with patients built on trust and compassionate care. As part of the celebration, BRCC Ambassador and 2026 Honorary Mayor of Brandon Riverview Abraham Agosto presented a special proclamation officially declaring June 12 as Precision Health MD Day, recognizing the practice’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of the community.

Located at 1017 Professional Park Dr. in Brandon, Precision Health MD is led by Dr. Soni, a board-certified internal medicine physician with six years of hospital medicine experience. The practice focuses on treating the whole person — not just symptoms — and offers comprehensive adult primary care, preventive screenings, wellness exams, chronic disease management, acute sick visits, care coordination and same-day or next-day appointments.

Precision Health MD places a special emphasis on serving adults ages 65 and older, providing ongoing support and management for chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, COPD, asthma and other complex health needs. Through a welcoming environment and a patient-centered approach, the practice strives to ensure every patient feels heard, supported and cared for.

“Small businesses and health care providers play a vital role in the strength of our community,” said Aaron. “We are excited to welcome Precision Health MD to Brandon and look forward to seeing Dr. Soni and his team make a lasting impact through their commitment to compassionate, personalized care.”

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Dr. Soni and the entire Precision Health MD team on their grand opening and extends its best wishes for continued growth and success.

For more information about Precision Health MD, visit https://precisionhealthmd.org/.