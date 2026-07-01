By McKenzie Brown

Longtime educator, business owner and community leader Sally Harris has dedicated her life to improving educational opportunities for children and families throughout Hillsborough County. Now, she hopes to continue that work by bringing her experience and ideas back to public service.

Harris founded Circle C Ranch Academy in Tampa in 1985, launching what would become one of the area’s most respected early childhood education programs. For nearly four decades, the academy has earned local, regional and national recognition for excellence, receiving repeated national accreditations and maintaining the Florida Department of Children & Families Gold Seal of Excellence since 1999.

Beyond her work in education, Harris has been actively involved in the community. She has been a member of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce since 1984 and served as its president from 1988-89. She has also held leadership positions with several professional and civic organizations, including the Florida Vocational Association, the Business and Professional Women’s Association and the Hillsborough Association for Child Care Professionals.

Harris previously served on the Hillsborough County School Board from 2014-18 and later served as board chair. During her tenure, district graduation rates increased by 15 percent, reaching 83 percent in 2018. She also championed teacher pay raises, supported workforce development and apprenticeship programs, helped lead district technology upgrades and played a key role in creating the strategic plan, ‘Preparing Students for Life.’

Harris said she decided to run because she believes she can still make a meaningful difference in the lives of students and educators.

“I felt like I still had some great ideas and work that could make a difference,” Harris said.

Among her priorities is improving kindergarten readiness. Harris noted that only about 50 percent of children enter kindergarten fully prepared and believes expanding access to the county’s free Voluntary Prekindergarten program could help address the issue. She supports making VPK a full-day program to better accommodate working families and ensure more children receive early learning opportunities.

Harris also advocates for restoring kindergarten aides, increasing classroom support for teachers and giving schools greater flexibility to work with families to find the best educational environment for students.

Additionally, Harris is committed to improving teacher salaries and professional support.

“Florida teachers are among the lowest-paid teachers in the nation,” Harris said. “It begins with the classrooms.”

A mother of five, foster parent to more than 30 children and grandmother of nine, Harris has built a career centered on service, leadership and a commitment to helping children succeed. She said her focus remains the same today: putting students first and working with families and educators to strengthen local schools.

For more information, contact Sally Harris at 813-766- 8429 or email her at sally@sallyharris.com. To learn more about her and her cause, visit her website, www.sallyharris.org.