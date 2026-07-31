By Abigail Dumas

This summer, the music learning institution School of Rock is set to open a brand-new location in Valrico. Located at 3244 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., the grand opening will take place on Thursday, August 6, starting at 1 p.m. The event will include a ribbon cutting, tour of the school, food and drink, and live band performances by real School of Rock students. The event is free and open to anyone interested. The school plans to offer special deals to those who sign up at the grand opening.

For years, School of Rock has brought next-level music education to kids and adults around the world. With locations in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas the company has made a name for itself globally as the “most revolutionary music education school in the world.”

The program focuses on creating a supportive environment that inspires creativity and learning while keeping students comfortable and engaged. Designed for all ages and skill levels, School of Rock combines one-on-one teaching with group rehearsal to build a community among its young musicians. Students from ages 5 to adult receive weekly individual lessons on either drums, bass, keyboard, guitar or vocals. This is then paired with group lessons and, eventually, live performances at real venues.

Angela Ward, co-owner of the new Valrico location, explained, “Our school focuses on collaboration and collaboration. We believe the stage is the ultimate teacher and we aim to build confidence on and off the stage.”

Angela, a former elementary school teacher, and her husband, Dave Ward, an experienced salesman, own the new School of Rock as a team. Their journey to opening this location started after the couple enrolled their son into a Rock 101 program at the School of Rock Germantown. The family had an amazing experience with the program, with their son growing into a confident musician right before their eyes.

“When we saw the difference School of Rock made in our son’s life, we knew we wanted to bring a school like it closer to home for kids just like him,” said Angela.

The couple’s goal is to give families in the area the same experience with School of Rock that they had and help more musically inclined kids grow their passion.

For those interested in browsing classes or programs at the new location, check out www.schoolofrock.com for more information or attend the grand opening on August 6.