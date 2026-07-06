As work continues on the South Hillsborough Pipeline, we want to remind you that local businesses along Boyette Road remain open, accessible, and ready to serve you.

Whether you live nearby or work in the area, we encourage you to choose local establishments for your shopping and service needs. Our small businesses are the heart of this community, and your continued support makes a meaningful difference during construction.

Your Local Business Guide

While temporary traffic pattern changes may cause brief delays, these neighborhood favorites are open and welcoming customers:

Give your dog the day care, boarding, grooming or training experience they deserve at Canine Cabana, where enrichment activities like agility courses, scent hunting, and even a nature trail keep pups happy and active.

At Brandon Sod Garden Center, the on-site garden center team can help you choose the right sod, plants and landscaping materials suited to Florida’s rain and drought conditions, backed by decades of local expertise.

For reliable auto care, Christian Brothers Automotive Riverview offers ASE-certified technicians, a complimentary shuttle service, and upfront communication on every repair, with maintenance plans tailored to the wear and tear local roads can cause on suspension and tires.

When you shop locally, you are investing directly in your neighbors and helping ensure these businesses remain strong throughout construction and beyond.

Thank you for your patience and for your continued commitment to supporting the businesses along the construction route.