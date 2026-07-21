HCA Healthcare has named Steve Young as its new chief executive officer. Young returns to Brandon Hospital after serving as chief executive officer of HCA Florida Blake Hospital and HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, bringing more than 18 years of progressive health care leadership experience within HCA Healthcare.

Young most recently led HCA Florida Blake Hospital, where he oversaw one of the state’s premier Level II trauma centers and burn centers. Under his leadership, the hospital achieved record levels of patient, physician and colleague engagement while significantly expanding access to emergency care through the opening of freestanding emergency departments in Palmetto and South Bradenton. He also strengthened Blake Hospital’s trauma and burn programs, ensuring more patients across Florida’s Gulf Coast had access to advanced, lifesaving care.

Prior to leading Blake Hospital, Young served as CEO of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, where he guided the hospital through significant growth, expanded clinical services and achieved exceptional results in quality, physician engagement and operational performance.

Young is also familiar with the Brandon community, having previously served as chief operating officer of Brandon Hospital from 2019-20. During that time, he helped oversee numerous strategic expansion projects, including emergency department growth, operating room expansion, women’s services enhancements, graduate medical education initiatives and multiple freestanding emergency departments serving the region. He has also held chief operating officer roles at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

As CEO, Young will lead HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, the largest acute care hospital in HCA Healthcare’s West Florida Division. The hospital includes six freestanding emergency departments across Hillsborough and Polk counties, in addition to the hospital’s main adult emergency department and children’s ER. Together, these facilities provide care for nearly 220,000 patients annually, including more than 165,000 emergency visits.

“Steve is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of delivering exceptional patient care, building strong cultures and expanding access to health care,” said Justin Brewer, chief operating officer at Brandon Hospital. “His previous leadership experience at Brandon Hospital, combined with his outstanding success leading hospitals across West Florida, makes him the ideal person to lead our team as we continue to meet the growing health care needs of our community.”

“I am honored to return to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and rejoin a team that is deeply committed to serving this incredible community,” said Young. “Brandon and the surrounding area has experienced tremendous growth while maintaining the close-knit, welcoming spirit that makes it such a special place. I’m excited to work alongside our dedicated physicians, colleagues and community partners as we continue expanding access to high-quality health care for the families who call this area home.”

Young was born and raised in Sarasota and is a graduate of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School. He and his wife, Katherine, have been married for nine years and have two children, Emily (7) and Scarlett (5).

Young earned a Master of Business Administration from Saint Leo University and a bachelor’s degree in applied physiology and kinesiology from the University of Florida. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his leadership and commitment to health care excellence, including receiving the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Up & Comer Award.