By Jamie Lu

LaMor Clements, a yoga teacher and therapist of 20 years, debuted her first book, Exploring the Koshas in Yoga Therapy: An Embodied Approach for Client and Classroom, on June 11. The book is targeted toward individuals with experience in yoga and yoga therapy instructors who are looking to deepen their understanding of yoga’s foundational principles.

Clements is a longtime Brandon resident who graduated from Brandon High School and currently teaches yoga at BayCare Fitness Center, The Yoga House of Brandon and Valrico Yoga Sanctuary. She first became interested in yoga as a treatment for motion-related injuries in her hip caused by running and biking.

“And from that, I just fell in love with the practice of yoga,” Clements said. “I wanted to learn more because there is more to yoga than just the poses, or what we call asana.”

Clements went on to practice yoga therapy, which involves working one-on-one with individuals to design sessions that are best suited to their needs and goals. As Clements continued to practice and study yoga, she documented what she learned in a spreadsheet which ultimately became the foundation of the book. She described the process of compiling her research as “quilting.”

“My mother was a wonderful quilter,” Clements said. “She was part of the Brandon Quilt Guild many, many years ago. So, this is my version of quilting, right, that made me feel connected to my mom through this process.”

Clements spent about three years writing her knowledge into her book, which focuses on bringing the kosha model from the foundation to the forefront of yoga therapy.

According to Clements, koshas are elements of the human experience, and there are five in total: body, thoughts and emotions, energy levels, intuition and an inner sense of peace.

“You might also think of the koshas as looking through a kaleidoscope of yourself,” Clements said. “The pieces and colors are always the same, but with each turn we see ourselves from a different perspective. … When we pay time and attention to all five aspects of ourselves, we approach our living and healing from a holistic perspective.”

The Yoga House in Brandon and Valrico Yoga Sanctuary will be hosting ‘Meet and Practice with the Author events’ on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 2, respectively. Both will include book discussion, embodied activities for each dimension, practice, meditation, book signings and refreshments. The events provide CEUs for yoga professionals but are open to anyone to come practice and learn. Registration is $45. Visit https://theyogahousebrandon.com/ and www.valricoyogasanctuary.com to find out more.

Clements will be releasing her second book, Coming Home to the Self: A Five-Week Journey Through the Koshas, this winter or in spring 2027. This book is intended for anyone interested in meditation, journaling or practicing yoga at an easy, personal pace.

To stay up to date on Clements’ work, purchase her book or learn more about her, visit her website, www.yogilamor.com.