Valrico resident Dina Greenwell is introducing more people across the Brandon, Valrico and Lithia communities to one of the country’s fastest-growing social games through her business, Tampa Mahj Collective.

What started as Greenwell’s personal passion for American mahjong has grown into a thriving business that offers beginner-friendly classes, private group lessons and community play events designed to bring people together.

“Tampa Mahj Collective is about much more than learning a game,” said Greenwell. “It’s about bringing people together, creating friendships and building confidence around the mahjong table.”

American mahjong, a tile-based game that blends strategy, memory and luck, has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Greenwell said the game’s appeal goes beyond competition, creating opportunities for meaningful social interaction in an increasingly busy world.

Tampa Mahj Collective welcomes players of all experience levels. During lessons, participants learn the fundamentals of the game, including how to read the National Mah Jongg League playing card, understanding game strategy and practicing proper etiquette in a relaxed, supportive environment.

In addition to regularly scheduled classes, Greenwell offers private lessons for neighborhood groups, book clubs, birthdays, ladies’ nights, corporate team-building events and other social gatherings. She travels to homes and venues throughout the Brandon area, providing everything needed for the experience, including mahjong sets, racks, mats and instructional materials.

To ensure each participant receives individual attention, private lessons are limited to eight players and typically last between two and two and a half hours.

Greenwell also teaches evening mahjong classes at AR Workshop in Brandon, where beginners can learn the game while enjoying a fun and welcoming atmosphere. The two-hour workshops provide another opportunity for newcomers to discover the game and meet other local players.

Whether guests are picking up a mahjong tile for the first time or looking to sharpen their strategy, Greenwell strives to create an environment where conversation, laughter and new friendships naturally develop.

As interest in American mahjong continues to grow nationwide, Tampa Mahj Collective is seeing that enthusiasm reflected locally through sold-out classes and increasing demand for private events.

Greenwell hopes even more residents will discover the game’s unique combination of strategy, fellowship and fun.

For upcoming class dates, private lesson availability and pricing, visit Tampa Mahj Collective on Facebook at www.facebook.com/p/Tampa-Mahj-Collective-61577413624376/ or Instagram @tampamahjcollective.