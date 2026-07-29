The crowd musters at 7 in the morning, just as the sun begins to heat the Brandon landscape surrounding the Bob Evans restaurant at 10119 Horace Ave. in Tampa, just west of the Interstate 75 and State Road 60 interchange.

What distinguishes this group of early-rising diners is that they share an affinity for uniformed service in the United States military, whether they’re active-duty members, veterans, retirees, family members or community supporters, and they gather to share a collective experience in a welcoming environment.

There is no formal membership nor a requirement to pay dues, and it is a nonpartisan assembly where petty distractions of political ideology and dogma are avoided in favor of creating and strengthening connections. Besides being an opportunity to share stories of service, the breakfasts also provide a conduit for essential information delivered by guest speakers from relevant agencies and organizations, as well as elected officials and political candidates looking to connect with the area’s large veteran community.

Whatever the message of the day may be, everyone with a military connection is welcome to hear it, according to KeishaMarie Douglas, one of the Brandon Bob’s Vets facilitators.

“Whether someone served for four years or thirty, whether they’re newly transitioned or have been out for decades, everyone is welcome. Our goal is simple: No one should have to navigate civilian life alone,” she wrote in an email. She added, “People can simply show up, enjoy breakfast, meet great people and become part of a community that truly cares about one another.”

You can learn more about the Brandon meetups of Bob’s Vets by visiting the group’s Facebook page, Bobsvetsbrandonfl.

Bob’s Vets is open to everyone, and Douglas, who is an Air Force veteran, said she is also establishing a nonprofit organization with a specific group of veterans in mind.

“Veteran WingWomen Organization was created to address the unique experiences and challenges many women veterans face. Together, I hope both organizations continue strengthening the veteran community by ensuring no veteran feels isolated or forgotten.”

Hosting Bob’s Vets groups is among the ways Bob Evans restaurants support the warrior class, highlighted by the company’s tradition of offering complimentary menu items to veterans on Veterans Day and partnering with organizations like the USO. The restaurant chain’s namesake founder served in the Army during World War II.