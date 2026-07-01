By Laurie E. Ohall, Florida Board-certified Elder Law Attorney

Estate planning is often misunderstood as something only wealthy families need, but it is about far more than distributing assets. Think of it as a roadmap that protects your wishes and provides security for your loved ones during your lifetime and after your passing.

A complete estate plan typically includes several important documents. A will outlines basic instructions for distributing assets but does not avoid probate. A revocable living trust allows assets to pass privately and helps avoid probate. A power of attorney appoints someone to manage financial matters if you become unable to do so. Advance directives communicate health care wishes when you cannot speak for yourself, and final disposition instructions explain your preferences for burial or cremation. Together, these documents create a framework that evolves with your life and protects your intentions.

Many people wonder why they still need a will if they already have a trust. The answer is simple: a ‘pour-over will’ acts as a safety net. If any assets were not transferred into the trust during your lifetime, the will directs them there after death. Ideally, it is never needed, but it provides important protection for overlooked assets.

The most important document in an estate plan depends on the situation. During incapacity, the trust and power of attorney become essential. After death, a will becomes critical for assets outside the trust. For many families, the revocable living trust serves as the cornerstone because it helps create smooth transitions in both situations.

Your estate includes everything you own — your home, vehicles, bank accounts, retirement funds, personal belongings and even sentimental family items. Many people underestimate the value and complexity of what they own.

While do-it-yourself estate planning may appear inexpensive, mistakes and omissions can create significant legal and financial problems later. Families often spend far more fixing avoidable errors than they would have spent creating a proper plan with professional guidance.

Every family’s estate planning puzzle is unique. The right plan depends on your assets, family dynamics and personal wishes for the future.