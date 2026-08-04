Sparkman Wharf and The Florida Aquarium are honoring all things ‘813’ as the City of Tampa gets ready for the community-favorite holiday, 813 Day. This year, Sparkman Wharf and The Florida Aquarium are once again celebrating the special day with discounted admission, exclusive restaurant and retail offers, festivities on the Lawn and at Spark Square and special appearances by Tampa Bay’s favorite sports mascots and The Florida Aquarium’s axolotl costumed character, Xochi. Visitors can also take part in a fundraiser supporting The Florida Aquarium, one of Florida’s iconic landmarks.

Sparkman Wharf’s TAMPA sign will be decorated for the occasion from now through Sunday, August 16, and $5 (up to $1,000) will be donated to The Florida Aquarium for every photo taken in front of the sign. The funds raised through the campaign will support The Florida Aquarium’s efforts to rescue marine animals, restore coral reefs, advance research initiatives and educate the next generation of conservation leaders. Mayor Jane Castor kicked off the fundraiser on August 3.

To take part in the fundraiser:

Take a photo with the TAMPA sign from now through August 16.

Post on Instagram.

Tag @sparkmanwharf and @floridaaquarium.

Follow @sparkmanwharf and @flaquarium on Instagram.

Photo must be posted from now through August 16.

On Thursday, August 13, the festivities will continue on the Sparkman Wharf lawn and at Spark Square from 5-8:13 p.m., with activations including a live DJ, hourly giveaways, appearances from Tampa sports team mascots, food and beverage specials and more.

The community can enjoy specials throughout Water Street and Sparkman Wharf with a variety of $8.13 specials from select retailers and restaurants throughout the neighborhood, including:

$8.13 off general admission tickets to The Florida Aquarium, only available at the ticket window and for special Café Seventy-One deals that day.

$8.13 drop-in classes and an $81.30 special rate for the first month of an unlimited membership at F45 Training.

$8.13 Krunchwraps from Gallito Taqueria.

$8.13 drink deals from Splitsville and LightHaus Beer Garden.

$8.13 specialty Cuban sandwich bao buns from Dang Dude.

Restaurant/retailer deals will be available all day. To see the full list of restaurant and retailer deals, click here.

Sparkman Wharf is located at 615 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. For parking, visit www.waterstreettampa.com/explore?cat=parking.