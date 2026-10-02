The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club, in collaboration with Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation and parade sponsor Chris Ligori Law & Associates, is proud to present the 42nd annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, December 5. This treasured holiday tradition will bring families, friends and visitors together for an evening of festive activities, food, entertainment and a spectacular display of beautifully decorated boats illuminating the Alafia River.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, where attendees can enjoy a visit with Santa, the annual chili cook-off, family-friendly activities, food, local nonprofits and live entertainment before gathering along the waterfront of the Riverview Civic Center at 5:45 pm for the highlight of the evening — the annual parade of creatively decorated and brilliantly illuminated boats.

Following the parade will be the announcement and awarding of prizes for the chili cook-off as well as an after party downriver at the River’s Edge Bar & Grill, where boaters, sponsors, volunteers and community members can gather for the official announcement and awarding of cash prizes for the best decorated boats, recognizing participants for their creativity, holiday spirit and outstanding decorations.

“For 42 years, the Alafia Lighted Boat Parade has brought our community together to celebrate the holiday season along the Alafia River,” said Christine Ans, event chair. “From the festivities and lighted boat parade at the Riverview Civic Center to the post-parade celebration at River’s Edge Bar & Grill, it’s a truly beautiful, magical evening for all ages.”

In addition to a holiday celebration, the event helps support the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club’s commitment to service. Proceeds benefit local service projects, scholarships and community initiatives that support children, families and organizations locally and abroad.

The Riverview Civic Center is located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. River’s Edge Bar & Grill is located 6226 Ohio Ave. in Gibsonton. For information about attending, sponsorships, boat or chili cook-off registration or volunteering, visit www.alafiaboatparade.com.