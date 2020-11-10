Meet KERRIE HOENING, Sales Manager Lithia/FishHawk & Valrico

Kerrie Hoening manages sales for Lithia/FishHawk and Valrico based businesses, she has been in this role at the Osprey Observer for 14 years. Kerrie has seen a lot of changes since her start at the Osprey Observer, including but not limited to the accquistion of the Valrico, Brandon, and Christian Voice edition. As well as the growth of the sales office & writing staff. Kerrie has also seen the addition of an online management source and an expansion of social media. Kerrie says “ as the community has grown, we’ve grown”.

Outside of the Osprey Observer Kerrie is a native of the Tampa Bay area and was a graduate of the 2nd graduating class at Bloomingdale Senior High School. Kerrie went on to graduate from the University of South Florida with a degree in Vocal Performance and specialization in the classical & operatic arts. Kerrie has been married for 26 years to her husband Jeff who is also a Bay area native, and together they have three children Dirk, Zack, and Megan. Kerrie said “We’ve lived in FishHawk for over 16 years & have enjoyed raising our family here”.

Typically Kerrie is not at the Osprey Observer’s office because her job is Outside Sales. So her job consists of meeting with potential clients to advertise with the Osprey Observer and/ or managing their current accounts. Networking within the FishHawk Valrico Chamber of Commerce. As well as managing publications. Daily Kerrie, processes requests to and from production for client ad changes, assists with billing, submits editorial requests & following up with printed pdfs for clients, as well as reviewing the printed versions before they go to press.

Kerrie doesn’t have just one favorite memory at the Osprey Observer, Kerrie said “I have many – having worked here for so long – All of the special perks that come with working here are all great memories for me: Concerts with the orchestra, painting & art workshops, massages, escape rooms, lunches & dinners to restaurants, Busch Gardens, you name it – we get to do a lot of cool things here!!”