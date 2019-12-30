2020 Newspaper Archives

Press Release
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Bell Shoals Baptist Church Introduces New Pastor, Dr. Corey Abney
Foundation Christian Academy Student Collects Bottle Caps For Charity
Franklin Graham Brings Prayer Rally To Plant City
Two Top Bands To Perform At FL Strawberry Festival
East Bay Indians Honors Volunteer Booster And Longtime Coach Stephen Wint
Experience Joy And Wonder Every Day At Busch Gardens® Christmas Town™
Village Players: Oliver The Musical Is The Perfect Show For The…
You Will Not Want To Miss Plant City Entertainment’s Holiday Fundraiser
Bloomingdale Bulls Football Team Proud To Make Playoffs For Third Straight…
Five Bloomingdale Student-Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent On Signing Day
Winter Music Festival, Library Events & More…
Local Artists Exhibit Artwork At The SouthShore Regional Library
Celebrate The Holidays With An Entertaining Trip To The Firehouse Pub
New Volunteer Hours Tracking Platform Helps Students Help Community
Riverview Sharks Football Team Makes Playoffs For First Time Since 2006
New Year Luncheon, Beth Shalom Events & More…
Salute To Veterans Exhibit At Plant City Photo Archives And History…
Douglas Steinbarger Is Featured Artist At Center Place
Ostingers Baseball Academy Holds College Signing Ceremony For 12 Players
Spano Speaks To Students, Nutcracker Ballet & More…
Artists, Artisans And Vendors Art Invited To Apply To Participate In…
Brandon Girls Cross Country Team Qualifies For States For First Time…
Teacher Of The Month: Dec. 2019, Brandon/Winthrop; Mrs. Lesley Bodden, 3rd…
Eye On Business: Brandon/Winthrop, Dec. 2019
Brandon Pizzeria Is Much More Than A Pizza Place
