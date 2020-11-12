Meet Jennifer Hurst, Office Administrator

Jennifer Hurst, who joined the Osprey Observer staff more than two years ago, is the team’s Office Administrator. She also works part-time as a VPK teacher at Fishhawk Early Learning Center and has been there since 2005.

As the Office Administrator, Hurst covers most ‘administrative’ activities around the office such as answering phones, assisting visitors and helping the rest of the staff. Hurst helps with the ad layouts and proofing the paper before it goes to press. She creates the Osprey Observer’s bi-weekly newsletter which is gone-over during staff meetings and manages all the contests run through and promoted by the newspaper.

Hurst’s favorite thing about working for the Osprey Observer is, of course, the people she works with. She also appreciates the paper’s focus on positive news within the community. Hurst loves the Osprey Observer’s involvement in the local area— especially that it supports and donates to numerous local organizations and charities.

Hurst has two children: Jonathan, 19, who attends FSU and Katie, 16, who is a rising junior enrolled at Newsome High School. She recently said goodbye to her ten year-old chocolate lab, Lucy. Hurst also recently enjoyed fostering a leopard gecko named Luna while the owner was staying in a college dorm. She said that she has “no other pets… yet.”

Although Hurst grew up in Tampa, she moved to Fishhawk in 2004. Additionally, she is an Auburn University alum— “War Eagle!” she added.

Hurst majored in Communications and double minored in psychology and journalism. She greatly enjoyed her time in school, stating the Auburn campus was beautiful, the school had wonderful traditions, and the students are like family.

Hurst loves college football. Unsurprisingly, her favorite team is that of her alma mater, the Auburn Tigers.

Hurst enjoys reading and indulges in a variety of books: “Everything from easy beach reads and ‘chick lit’ to stories about the Holocaust and mysteries,” she said. Most of her time spent reading is during the summer. Due to her job as a VPK teacher, Hurst states, she struggles to find the time during the school year and knows that if she gets too into a book she just might spend her whole night reading it.

Although Hurst doesn’t have a favorite quote, she said that she does “believe in living by the ‘Golden Rule’… or at least making an effort to do so.”