Meet KELLY VALDES, News Writer

Kelly Wise Valdes has been a freelance writer for the Osprey Observer since 2008. She was born and raised in Jacksonville. In 1989, Valdes graduated from Florida Southern College with a degree in Communications. For several years after she graduated, she worked for the Walt Disney World Company. In 1994, she moved to Tampa Bay and began her career working for the government as a business analyst. She still works full-time for the government, but as her secondary job, she fulfills her passion by freelancing for the Osprey Observer and the Christian Voice.

When the Osprey Observer bought the Christian Voice Monthly newspaper, Valdes eventually became the editor. She held the position for more than three years. “I enjoyed every minute of it,” she said.

Valdes loves all types of writing including personal stories, business profiles, and any type of creative writing. She even added, “I view writing like an artist views a blank canvas. I begin with a blank piece of paper and then I begin to craft and create the words into a story – my artwork.”

Valdes has a very large family that continues to grow. Currently, she resides in Northern Hillsborough County with her husband David. She has three adult children while her husband has two adult daughters. So, together Valdes and her husband have five children plus their spouses/significant others and now even grandchildren. She is also not only surrounded by her family but a wonderful group of friends.

Outside of work, Valdes loves to travel, play darts, go to speakeasies and watch sunsets. She welcomes adventure and the opportunity to learn new things.

Valdes’ passion lies with writing and she believes Ellen Wittlinger puts it best. “That’s what I love about writing… Once you get the words down on paper, in print, they start to make sense. It’s like you don’t know what you think until it dribbles from your brain down your arm and into your hand and out through your fingers and shows up on the computer screen, and you read it and realize: That’s really true. I believe that.”