Meet TAYLOR WELLS, News Reporter

Taylor Wells is a relatively recently-hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time.

Wells might be a little more introverted than some of his peers, but nevertheless, he enjoys working for the Osprey Observer. Wells stated that he likes his co-workers and the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the office. He enjoys getting to see and know the local community through the stories he writes for the paper.

Wells understands the importance of giving back; in high school, he helped start, grow, and maintain a garden in Winthrop through ECHO. Additionally, his six-year-old dog, Luna, is a rescue. Sadly, she was abandoned by her previous owner after having been used for breeding, but at least Wells was around to look after her. He loves cats, dogs and many other animals, but he is definitely a dog person.

Wells’ main hobbies include reading, video games, cooking, and watching TV shows. He believes his strongest skills are cooking, despite being relatively new to it, and, of course, writing— essential for a news reporter. While he excels mainly at reporting, he also considers himself a strong writer of fiction.

Although he struggled to narrow down a favorite author, Wells stated that his favorite book is the classic Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. Picking a favorite game was difficult, too, but he settled on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which he eagerly awaits the sequel to. While he wasn’t sure of his favorite TV show, he explained that he likes shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Stargate SG-1.

Cooking is where Wells really shines. His favorite thing to cook is a family recipe called pupa uovo, which are Italian Easter cookies made to look like rabbits holding dyed eggs. Some other meals he likes to prepare include chicken or steak with sautéed mushrooms and Yukon Gold potatoes and French onion soup with lemon cake.

Wells has greatly enjoyed the time he’s spent working at the Osprey Observer. “I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better place to work at for my first job,” he stated.