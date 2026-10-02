Interested in innovative ideas for your landscape? Need a mini getaway? Now is a great time to visit the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden, located in the courtyard of the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Hillsborough County office in Seffner, near the I-4/I-75 interchange.

Although small in scale, the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden features a collection of six themed gardens which convey landscape design and maintenance ideas based entirely on the nine principles of the Florida-Friendly Landscaping program. These principles include right plant/right place, water efficiently, mulch, recycle yard waste, fertilize appropriately, control yard pests responsibly, reduce stormwater runoff, attract wildlife and protect the waterfront.

The garden rooms are named Florida-Friendly, Asian Influence, Wildlife Habitat, Backyard BBQ, Sensory and Water Features. Each garden has its own landscape theme and function. For example, one of the water gardens simulates a natural lake or pond and is in the process of being aqua-scaped with several Florida native plants. Recycled products, various types of pervious surfaces, mulches, plant materials and microirrigation are showcased. Both Florida native and non-native adaptive plants are included. Plant materials have changed over the years.

There are several other reasons to stop by our office. We have a gorgeous perennial garden and a pollinator garden created by Girl Scouts. There is a Master Gardener volunteer on duty who can answer your questions, and you can submit a soil sample for testing at a nominal cost. Please view our events for upcoming programs in your browser at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/events/?location=hillsborough.

Discovery Garden group tours can be scheduled by calling Michael at 813-744- 5519, ext. 54146. Individual garden strolls need not be scheduled. The garden is open from 8:15 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Extension office is located at 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner. Hope to see you strolling here soon!

Contact Lynn Barber at labarber@ufl.edu.