By Amanda Castillo

For Neil Manimala, Hillsborough County has been the backdrop to nearly every chapter of his life, from growing up in Valrico as the son of two health care workers, to building a career as a physician serving the local medical community and now raising a family of his own.

Manimala’s parents, both immigrants, worked in opposite hospitals while raising their family. His mother was a nurse and his father a respiratory therapist, an upbringing that cultivated his understanding of hard work, family, and service.

Looking back on their journey, he sees it as a reflection of what they were able to build.

“There is something to be said about the American dream,” he said.

That example eventually led Manimala into health care. After graduating from Hillsborough County public schools, he earned his Medical degree from the University of South Florida. Today, he’s a board-certified urologist caring for patients throughout Brandon, Riverview, Plant City and Sun City Center, and serves as the president of the Hillsborough County Medical Association.

His connection to the community extends beyond his medical practice. Manimala has served on the county’s Health Care Advisory Board and the Health Council of West Central Florida, experiences that have kept him connected to issues affecting Hillsborough County.

His background in medicine and community shaped Manimala’s decision to pursue public service as he campaigns for Hillsborough County Commission, District 5. His campaign has outlined priorities including health care access, public safety and economic opportunity.

Since welcoming his daughter, Manimala’s connection to Hillsborough County has taken on a new meaning. Becoming a father has sharpened his focus on the county’s future and the community where his daughter will grow up.

“I couldn’t sit on the sidelines,” he said, “I couldn’t let my daughter be my age 36 years from now looking back at this generation and saying we didn’t do enough.”

His campaign is rooted not only in the place he has called home for his whole life, but also in his determination to help build a healthier, more equitable Hillsborough County for the next generation.

For more information about Manimala and his campaign, visit www.neilmanimala.com.