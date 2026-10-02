Osprey Heights Craft Fair

Osprey Heights Gracious Retirement Living, located at 2808 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, will be hosting a craft fair at its facility’s activity center on Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Residents will be selling a wide variety of unique handmade items and crafts. Come and find that perfect, one-of-a-kind holiday or birthday gift for the people you care about.

St. Stephen’s Bingo Night

Come to bingo on Tuesday, October 27, in the St. Stephen Family Life Center, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

Bingo is $20 per person, and there will be a concession stand with food, drinks and dessert available for purchase. Bring a packaged food item or a PB&J donation for the St. Vincent de Paul Society and receive and additional jackpot game for free.

The Community For Women group will also be displaying and selling tickets for its Raffle Bonanza Baskets. Come and see the wide variety of prizes available, including gifts and services. The raffle will be drawn on Wednesday, November 18.

Attendees must be 18 years of age or older to play bingo.

Holiday Sip n Shop

Please join the Women of Grace for food, fellowship and fun at its Holiday Sip n Shop Tea at Grace at Lithia on Saturday, November 7, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

In addition to tea and treats, there will be a carefully curated selection of local, woman-owned vendors present and multiple vacation getaways to bid on in the silent auction. You won’t want to miss this exciting community event. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance by Saturday, October 31. Proceeds will go to Grace at Lithia’s community outreach missions.

To register, please visit its website at https://mygraceumc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3851829.

Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

The Democratic Woman’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County will meet at the Jim Johnson Community Center Room A & B in the Riverview Public Library, located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, on Thursday, October 1, at 6:30 p.m.

The club welcomes Ashley Hermann, a candidate for FL House District 69, and Pamela Castellana, an expert on increasing political engagement. If you would like to know more about the club, come join the meeting.

For more information, please email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-503-8639.

Runway For A Reason

Women of Hope at New Hope Church will host Runway for a Reason, a fashion show and luncheon benefiting ECHO, on Saturday, October 10, at 11:30 a.m. The event will take place in the New Hope Church Social Hall, located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. The afternoon will bring together fashion, fellowship and giving back while supporting ECHO’s mission to provide emergency food, clothing and life-stabilizing resources to neighbors in need.

Guests will enjoy a luncheon and a fashion show featuring stylish looks from ECHO Thrift, showcasing clothing and accessories for all seasons. The event will also feature an ECHO Thrift Pop-Up Mini Store, giving guests an opportunity to shop while supporting ECHO.

Guests are asked to RSVP by Monday, October 5. Registration is available online at https://findnewhope.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/704/responses/new.

Help Barrington Middle School Fill The Fence

Barrington Middle School PTSA is excited to kick off its ‘Fill the Fence’ fundraiser. It is asking families, friends and community members to help fill the school fence with support for the Barrington Bolts. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference and helps support the students, teachers and school community.

Email the PTSA at ptsd.barrington@gmail.com or call 813-657-7266 for additional information.

Tampa Bay Mission Of Hope Registration

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope will be accepting registrations for its Holiday of Hope Thanksgiving and Christmas food and toy assistance recipients. To register, please bring a photo ID, proof of income, children’s birth certificates or Social Security cards.

Donations can be made at the Mission of Hope Thrift Store located at 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. Please visit the Tampa Bay Mission of Hope’s website at www.tbmissionofhope.org for more information on the services it provides and ways that you can help.

Tampa Bay Mineral And Science Club Annual Fall Gem, Mineral And Jewelry Show

The Tampa Bay Mineral and Science Club presents its 67th annual Fall Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show on Saturday and Sunday, November 7-8, at the Florida Fairgrounds Special Events Center, located at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa.

This is the premier event for mineral collectors and jewelry enthusiasts in the Tampa Bay area. More than 60 vendors will showcase a remarkable selection of unique slabs, cabochons, beads, gemstones, jewelry and more. Whether you’re a collector, creator or simply love working with nature’s materials, this event is perfect for you.

Boo Bash Trick-or-treat

Dillard’s department store at Brandon Exchange is hosting Boo Bash, an indoor trick-or-treating event for families, on Saturday, October 24, from 12 Noon-2 p.m. Along with trick-or-treating, there will be games and music from a DJ.

Dillard’s is located at 303 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. Come out dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy the fun.