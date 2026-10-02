Live music is back on the rails in Tampa. Streetcar Live, a monthly concert series aboard the free TECO Line Streetcar, is returning for a new season, giving riders a soundtrack as they roll through Ybor City, the Channel District, Water Street and downtown Tampa.

Performances take place on the fourth Friday of each month from September through May, and the series is produced in partnership with the Gasparilla Music Festival. The season runs for nine months, bringing a new performer aboard each month.

The season opened on September 25 with hip-hop artists J.IN.X and Frxxmxn. The performers boarded the 6 p.m. trip departing Centennial Park Station No. 1 and performed for riders along the route.

Next up, DJ Mr. Marley will bring a mix of funk, disco, reggae and hip-hop to the streetcar on Friday, October 23.

The concerts offer a different way to experience the city, pairing live performances with a ride through some of Tampa’s liveliest neighborhoods aboard the historic streetcar. Like the streetcar itself, the shows are free. Riders can make the concert part of a night out in Ybor City, a stroll along Water Street or dinner in the Channel District.

Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so riders are encouraged to arrive early. With shows continuing through May, riders will have plenty of chances to catch a performance.

Concertgoers can share photos and videos from the shows on Facebook, X and Instagram using #StreetcarLive.

The TECO Line Streetcar System is managed by the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART), the regional mobility provider for Hillsborough County. Created on October 3, 1979, HART serves more than 1.4 million residents in Tampa, Temple Terrace and parts of unincorporated Hillsborough County, the fourth-most populous county in Florida.

Its service area covers 1,000 square miles. In addition to the streetcar, HART operates local and express bus routes, door-to-door paratransit service and flex-route service.

The agency’s mission is to take people to places that enhance their lives, and Streetcar Live adds a little music to the trip.

For more information about Streetcar Live and upcoming performers, visit https://tecolinestreetcar.org/. Information about the Gasparilla Music Festival is available at https://gasparillamusic.com/.