September 15 marked the start of the 114th year of USPS Operation Santa, and the U.S. Postal Service is now accepting holiday letters from children and families throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

Every year, thousands of families send letters to Santa at the North Pole. The beloved postal service program makes it possible for people to adopt and respond to these letters, fulfilling the holiday wishes of children and families across the country.

“The holidays are a time to celebrate the joy of the season. But for some, the simple act of exchanging even small gifts is out of reach,” said Sheila Holman, vice president of marketing for the U.S. Postal Service. “For more than 100 years, USPS Operation Santa has given kindhearted people the opportunity to make dreams come true for thousands of children and their families through simple acts of kindness.”

Submitted letters must follow the program guidelines found on www.uspsoperationsanta.com and be postmarked by Saturday, December 5, to be eligible for potential adoption and fulfillment — there is no guarantee that letters submitted to the program will be adopted.

Letters should be sent to Santa’s official workshop address: Santa Claus 123 Elf Rd., North Pole, 88888.

Letter Adoption

Registration to adopt letters starts on Monday, November 2, and people can register as individuals or groups. The letter adoption window opens on Monday, November 16, and registrants can adopt single or family letters to help brighten the holidays for those in need.

For more information on the program, history, important dates and how to participate as either a letter writer or adopter, visit www.uspsoperationsanta.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan board of governors, the postal service is currently pursuing a transformation plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service and maintaining the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands.

The postal service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For more information about the postal service, visit www.usps.com and www.facts.usps.com.