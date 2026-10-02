At an age when most children are just beginning to develop their writing skills, 5-year-old Nila Pravveen of Lithia is a published author. Her story is more than publishing a book — she is a curious, creative child who loves learning and storytelling, and her journey raises a compelling question: “What could children accomplish if we stopped underestimating them?”

Nila possesses a profound love for the arts and creative expression.

“She enjoys creating art, singing, dancing and engaging in imaginative play,” said her mother, Shanthy Bala. “An avid reader and budding pianist, Nila is also dedicated to her training in the classical Indian dance tradition of Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music and has performed before live audiences domestically and internationally nearly a dozen times. Her curiosity, creativity and enthusiasm for learning shine through in everything she does.”

At just 4 years old, Nila, under her pen name, N.P. Boomi, wrote the heartfelt children’s book Meme, My Friend, inspired by a deeply personal experience: the discovery and nurturing of her first pet, a dragonfly she lovingly named ‘Meme.’

“Their brief but meaningful friendship left a lasting impression on Nila, teaching her about the enduring values of friendship, compassion and family,” Bala said. “To preserve the memory of her tiny companion and the lessons she had learned, Nila transformed her experience into a story, immortalizing Meme through her own words.”

Through her book, Nila hopes to inspire other children to discover the joy of reading and the power of their own voices through writing.

“Nila started reading and writing when she was 3 years old,” Bala said. “She hopes to encourage young readers and aspiring writers to embrace their creativity and recognize that meaningful ideas and accomplishments are not limited by age.”

Nila dedicated her book to Britto, her late grandfather’s beloved dog, who was a cherished companion not only to her grandfather but to her entire family. Her deep affection for animals inspired her to bring animal characters to life through her storytelling.

Britto passed away just days after Meme, My Friend was published.

Nila has already written her next children’s book and is currently in the process of editing. She hopes to have it published in time for this year’s Christmas season.

If you would like to get a copy of Nila’s book, Meme, My Friend, it is available for purchase on Amazon.