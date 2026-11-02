CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) was awarded $350,000 in state appropriations funding for the Veterans Project for Job Recovery, sponsored by Florida Senator Nick DiCeglie and Representative Berny Jacques. The project will provide training, employment and supportive services to local veterans, transitioning service members and eligible spouses.

The project will prioritize veterans facing barriers to employment, including veterans experiencing homelessness, veterans with disabilities and women veterans. The goal is to help participants obtain or retain employment and pursue opportunities for career advancement and increased wages.

The investment will serve a significant veteran population in the Tampa Bay region. Nearly 175,000 veterans live in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, representing approximately 12 percent of Florida’s veteran population.

From July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, CSTB served 2,814 veterans across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Of those, 2,087 were veterans facing qualifying employment barriers, 666 were veterans with disabilities, 440 were women veterans and 258 were experiencing homelessness.

“Supporting those who have served our country is a vital part of our mission at CareerSource Tampa Bay,” said Keidrian Kunkel, president and CEO of CareerSource Tampa Bay. “With such a significant veteran population in our region, this funding represents an important investment in veterans and their individual needs, while creating stronger pathways to translate their military skills and experience into meaningful, high-demand and high-wage careers.”

About CareerSource Tampa Bay

Effective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Tampa Bay is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Tampa Bay is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of chief local elected officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.

CareerSource Tampa Bay is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.

CareerSource Tampa Bay is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture and other agencies as part of awards totaling $38,665,000 with 93 percent federally funded (updated annually, as of September 2025).

For more information about CareerSource Tampa Bay, please visit the website at www.careersourcetampabay.com.