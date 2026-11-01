Local communities will come together on Saturday, December 19, for National Wreaths Across America Day, for which volunteers will gather at cemeteries across the country to remember and honor veterans by placing remembrance wreaths on their graves.

Two local locations participating in this year’s program are Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell and Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Crematory in Riverview.

Wreaths Across America carries the year-round mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach,” with volunteers coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at thousands of locations across all 50 states, at sea and abroad. The national effort provides an opportunity for families, veterans’ organizations, community groups and individuals to honor those who served.

At Florida National Cemetery, located at 6502 SW 102nd Ave., the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony and wreath distribution will take place at 10 a.m. on December 19. The cemetery will also host a Friends & Family Day event on Saturday, December 12, giving community members an additional opportunity to learn more about the program and support the effort.

Community members can participate by sponsoring a wreath in honor of a veteran or volunteering during the wreath-laying event. Each sponsorship helps provide a wreath for a veteran’s grave while supporting Wreaths Across America’s mission of remembrance and education.

Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 6919 Providence Rd., will also participate. The cemetery has 750 veteran graves and is working toward its goal of placing a wreath on every veteran’s grave.

The ceremony at Serenity Meadows will begin at 10 a.m., with wreath placement immediately afterward. Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in laying remembrance wreaths and saying the name of each veteran aloud, creating a personal tribute to those who served.

Serenity Meadows is accepting volunteers, and community members interested in participating can call 813-677-9494. Wreath sponsorships are $17.

National Wreaths Across America Day is more than a wreath-laying ceremony. It provides an opportunity for generations to come together, share stories of military service and ensure the sacrifices of veterans are remembered.

For more information about Wreaths Across America and opportunities to sponsor a wreath or volunteer, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.