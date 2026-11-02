Families in Brandon have a new, expanded resource for support, parenting guidance and children’s developmental services with the opening of the Katherine Essrig Children’s Board Family Resource Center.

The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County will officially dedicate the center on Monday, November 16, recognizing the longtime service and advocacy of the Honorable Judge Katherine G. Essrig. The new facility provides a welcoming place where families can connect with services and find support to help their children thrive.

Named in honor of Essrig, a Tampa native and longtime champion of children and families, the center recognizes her more than two decades of service on the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County Board of Directors. Throughout her more than 30-year judicial career and community involvement, Essrig has advocated for stronger child welfare systems and improved outcomes for children and families throughout the county.

The expanded Brandon location builds on the Children’s Board’s commitment to helping families access resources within their own communities. The center is funded by the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County and operated by Lutheran Services Florida.

Services include family support, developmental screenings, parenting assistance, community referrals and others designed to help children remain healthy and safe, stay on track developmentally and resources prepare for learning and success.

The center also provides opportunities for families to build connections and identify support systems that can make a difference as children grow. By bringing services together in a welcoming community setting, the resource center helps parents and caregivers find assistance and guidance when they need it.

The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County invests in quality programs that support the success of children and families throughout the county. Its work focuses on ensuring children are healthy and safe, developmentally on track, supported by strong families and ready to learn.

In 2025, the Children’s Board invested $60 million in grants supporting more than 80 nonprofit organizations and 152 programs serving children and families.

The new Brandon center expands access to those efforts locally while honoring Essrig’s lasting contributions to the community. Its dedication celebrates both the opening of a larger resource for area families and the legacy of a leader whose work has helped shape services and advocacy for children across Hillsborough County.

Families seeking support can visit the Katherine Essrig Children’s Board Family Resource Center at 308 W. Robertson St. in Brandon.