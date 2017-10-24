Eye On Business: October 2017 Brandon/Winthrop

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Rolling Pin’s Weekend of Giving Supports Red Cross And A Kids Place
Visit www.cookingschoolsofamerica.com/rollingpin/index.php?page=classes#5278 for information on Rolling Pin Emporium’s upcoming Weekend of Giving on October 27 (Dinner and Wine Pairing) and 28 (Oktoberfest Activities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Proceeds will support the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund and A Kids Place Tampa Bay.
Ribbon Cutting For G. Fried Celebrates New Location
G. Fried Flooring America celebrated its new location at 231 Brandon Town Center Dr. (near Target). The new 5,700 sq. ft. showroom displays many carpets, tiles, hardwoods, luxury vinyl tiles and laminates offered by the company.
“We always offer installation on all the products we sell, “said G. Fried Flooring America. “We have both certified sales professionals and certified installation crews.”
During the Grand Opening celebration, HGTV Design Star winner Jennifer Bertrand was at the store for an exclusive VIP reception.
Through Tuesday, October 31, a portion of all sales will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, Inc. Call 642-3675 or visit https://gfriedfa.com.
Return Of The Valrico Sunday Market
The Valrico Sunday Market outside of TMarie’s begins on October 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The seasonal market under the grandfather oaks returns as a weekly event that offers fun in the sun, shopping and serves as a gathering place families and friends to bond, mingle and buy local.
Fifty artisans -jewelry, wood works, glass, candles, flowers, baked goods, kid’s gifts, knife sharpening and more. There is a food court with live music.
The Sunday Market is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. (just south of Bloomingdale Ave.)
For more information, call 530-0922 or visit www.ValricoSundayMarket.com.
Dr. Laura Bridges Selected for Tampa Bay Journal’s Annual Up & Comers Under 40 List
Having access to a skilled and caring dentist can do wonders for a patient’s life, from encouraging good dental health all the way to helping solve existing dental concerns in as painless and less disruptive a way possible. By all accounts Dr. Laura Bridges is filling this kind of role with her Valrico practice, Bridges Dental. She was recently selected for the Tampa Bay Journal’s annual Up & Comers Under 40 List, one of just 60 Tampa professionals recognized in a field of over 400 entrees.
The list represents the best in business people on the rise serving the Tampa Bay area as chosen by a panel of independent, expert judges.
“I’m devoted to providing the best in dental services to this community which means so much to me,” commented Dr. Bridges. “It’s an honor to be named alongside so many truly impressive business leaders by the Tampa Bay Journal and I’m beyond grateful to the judges and, especially, to my patients, staff and family for making this kind of success possible.”
Bridges Dental offer a wide range of dental services including crowns, bridges and fillings, cosmetic dentistry, root canals, dentures, teeth whitening, gum treatment, and extractions. The office is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 654-3399 or visit www.bridgesdental.com.
Buy, Sell, Trade Or Learn To Play At WeirD Dragon Music & More
Shannon and Gabrielle Smith are the owners of WeirD Dragon Music & More which specializes in buying, selling and trading instruments and equipment, and also teaches lessons in voice, keyboard, piano, bass and guitar. Music of all genres is taught, especially rock.
“Lots of people can teach you how to play guitar, but not a lot can teach you stage presence. We’ll show you how to look like a rock star,” Shannon said.
The store also sells custom guitars, where customers choose body style, wood type, paint design and more to make it all their own.
Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-4 p.m.
WeirD Dragon Music and More is located at 115 E. Brandon Blvd Suite B. For more information, visit www.weirddragonmusic.com, visit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at Weirddragonmusic or call 651-1246.
Your Animal’s Care is Priority At New Pet Hotel
Poochie’s Pet Hotel, located in Valrico, is owned and operated by longtime resident Melissa Bostick and offers dog boarding, pet boarding and doggy daycare.
Bostick’s plan to open Poochie’s Pet Hotel has been planned for many years. She wanted to provide the best quality care and wanted to offer her clients peace of mind when leaving their furry friends.
An Open House will take place on Saturday, October 28 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at 2405 Crosby Rd. in Valrico. Come to visit and bring your pets. There will be raffles and prizes. St. Francis Animal Rescue will be there with some animals for adoption.
The hotel is situated on her property, so you may rest assure your pet will be monitored day and night. Bostick has always had a passion for animals.
For more information or to reserve space now or for the upcoming holidays, call 526-2857 or email poochiespethotel@gmail.com. Visit www.poochiespethotel.com.
Masquerade Charity Ball Will Benefit Teens in Foster Care
Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brandon is reaching out to teens in foster care this Halloween. The ballroom dance studio is partnering with local non-profit Grow Into You Foundation for a glamorous Masquerade Charity Ball on Friday, October 27 from 8-10 p.m. at the Brandon studio, and is open to the community.
Attendees may dress for the occasion to enjoy an evening of dancing, including a group dance class, general dancing, pro ballroom demonstrations, spotlight dances, and a very special performance by four teens in foster care. These teens have been working with Fred Astaire Dance Studio’s certified instructors to showcase an unforgettable routine. Tickets for the Masquerade are $25 per person. In addition to a night of dance there is a catered menu, prize drawings, and additional opportunities to sponsor teens in foster care.
For more information or to sponsor these teens, please contact Fred Astaire Dance Studio Brandon at 438-5963, or visit www.GrowIntoYou.org/FredAstaire.
New Law Associate At Griffin & Associates
The law firm of Griffin & Associates, P.A. has hired Rachel Griffin, Esq. as an Associate Attorney in the firm. Rachel has followed in the footsteps of her mother, Eileen Griffin, who is the senior partner of the firm and brother, Ryan Griffin, a second year associate with the firm. Eileen has been practicing family law in the Brandon area for 30 years and has built one of the most respected firms in the Tampa Bay area. Rachel is a Brandon native who graduated from Stetson University College of Law, and prior to law school, she graduated Cum Laude from the University of Central Florida.
She is a Tampa Preparatory School graduate and attended Brandon Academy for grade school. She joins a well respected legal team consisting of Attorneys Eileen Griffin, Mark Mann, and Ryan Griffin and looks forward to representing clients in the local area.
Griffin & Associates, P.A. is located at 1430 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 681-2612 or visit www.egriffinlaw.com/.
Brandon Brace Offers Licensed Pedorthist
Brandon Brace is a family-owned and operated medical supply company that has been serving the Brandon community for over 33 years. The advertisement in last month’s Osprey Observer contained erroneous information regarding the licensure of its staff. Brandon Brace employs a licensed pedorthist, not a licensed podiatrist. Please accept our apology. Brandon Brace is located at 101 Carver Ave. Brandon, FL next to Bill’s Prescription Center. Should readers have any questions, or require further information, please contact 681-2202.
