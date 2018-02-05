Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com



Personal Training In Group Atmosphere At Burn Boot Camp South Shore

Burn Boot Camp offers personal training in a group atmosphere, free childcare, free nutritional counseling and free yoga with membership.

Its mission is to ignite global health transformation through empowering women to maximize the quality of their lives. Burn Boot Camp seeks to build confidence, happiness, and disciplines that transcend fitness into a community of mentally, emotionally, and physically strong women, vowing to educate, influence, and inspire every life it touches.

There are currently 112 locations in 34 states. Burn Boot Camp is located at 106 Harbor Village Lane in Apollo Beach.

Hours are 5-11:30 a.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Call 240-8224. Visit https://burnbootcamp.com/locations/south-shore-fl/ and on Facebook at Burn Boot Camp South Shore.



Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Tuesday, February 20 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m.

This seminar is perfect for people in the age range of 58-67 years old.

At this seminar you will learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Call Angeloni Tax Advisory Group at 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.



AAA Travel Show

Join AAA for travel seminars conducted by expert travel professions on Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. It will take place at the DoubleTree Tampa Airport-Westshore at 4500 W Cypress St. in Tampa.

Receive up to $1,000 in savings or onboard credit when you attend the show.

Register to attend at AAA.com/TravelEvents or call 963-2121.



Nothing Bundt Cakes Offers Premium Cakes For Any Occasion

At Nothing Bundt Cakes, nine classic cake flavors including Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, White Chocolate Raspberry, Lemon plus a seasonal featured flavor are offered. You can choose from four different sizes.

“Each cake is made in our bakery with the finest premium ingredients including real eggs, butter and cream cheese and crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. We offer four different sizes from full-size Bundt Cakes, perfect for sharing; miniature Bundtlets, great for gifting; and bite-sized Bundtinis®, sold by the dozen,” said owners Robert and Teresa Shuffield.

Make someone’s day with a Nothing Bundt Cake. It is located in the Winthrop Plaza at 11238 Sullivan Street l in Riverview. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Call 409-2394 or visit at www.nothingbundtcakes.com. You can also search for us on Facebook at NothingBundtCakesRiverviewFL.

Living Healthy Program Offered At The Bridges

Developed at Stanford University, the ‘Chronic Disease Self-Management Program,’ will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free six-week course will build participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives.

Participants with chronic diseases such as arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, bronchitis, emphysema, asthma and epilepsy will learn to manage symptoms, work with their healthcare team, exercise safely and easily, solve problems and relax. Those who have completed this program spent fewer days in the hospital and demonstrated significant improvements in exercise, health distress, fatigue, self-reported general health and more. Classes will be held every Tuesday from March 6 to April 10 from 1-3:30 p.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Class size is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 to register.

Harvard Risk Management Corporation

Thomas C. Kirkland (Chris) is an Agent for Harvard Risk Management Corporation. With so many people losing their identity every year, he now markets services for individuals, families and businesses designed to protect them in the Information Age. He offers identity theft protection, legal protection, telemedicine and cyber crime personnel training.

Kirkland retired from the military and is new to the area.

Call 409-5566 or email Chris.Kirkland@harvardbenefits.com. Visit https://IDShieldoverview.com/282777.



David Weekley Opens In Waterset Garden Series

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest private home builder, has added six new floor plans and 32 homesites in the master-planned, Apollo Beach-area community of Waterset Garden Series.

Priced from the $235s, Weekley’s Waterset Garden Series homes range in size from 1,800 to 2,300 sq. ft. and are situated on 40-ft. homesites. The fully-furnished model home, The Queensgate, will feature three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a two-car garage and will be available for tours beginning in late March.

Community amenities in Waterset include The Landing Club and Café, with a pool and fitness center, three community parks, walking trails and playgrounds. Waterset Garden Series is located close to Apollo Beach, Tampa Bay and a variety of shopping and dining options.

The builder also features the Cottage Series in Waterset, situated on 60-ft. homesites.

Call 866-493-3553 for more information.

Vernon And Christine Elliott Joins Cruise Planners As Franchise Owners

Vernon and Christine Elliott have joined Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the industry. Affiliation means the Elliott’s now offer travelers specialized land vacation and tour packages to the most sought-after destinations around the world. As Cruise Planners travel advisors, the Elliott’s also provide exclusive pricing on a wide range of cruise and destination wedding packages, private cruise sales, as well as cabin upgrades and special amenities such as shore excursions, discounted fares, travel gifts and more.

Vernon and Christine specialize in land and group travel. Visit www.whywaittravel.com or Facebook.com/whywaittravel.



Tax World Is Complete Service For Your Tax Prep Needs

Tax World is a complete service tax prep office, which does business and personal returns and amendments and specializes in farm returns.

It will help with letters from the IRS. Tax World does everything legally possible to get you the biggest refund. When you come into the office, your mind will be put at ease. Taxes are something we have to deal with, but you don’t have to stress over it.

Tax World is also a notary.

The owner is Mike Niezodzki. Tax World is located at 100 Frandorson Circle Ste. 202 in Apollo Beach. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Call 651-9500 or email Michael.Niezgodzki@gmail.com.

Veracity Pharmacy Has State Of The Art Compounding Devices

Veracity Pharmacy is located in Gibsonton. It is a community pharmacy offering a variety of services including Over the Counter (OTC) medications, prescriptions, wellness supplements and home delivery.

Veracity Pharmacy integrates new technology, analyzed research to provide compounded medication to help patients and medical practitioners with their practices beliefs while enhancing patient care and the quality of life in our communities.

The most innovative technology is implemented to measure precise strength of all dosage forms. Veracity Pharmacy adheres to stringent quality standards for PCAB accreditation and the Florida board of pharmacy inspection annually.

Its mission is to continuously provide reliable, optimum patient care and resources dedicated to the development of specialized, convention medications that sets the standard for quality and modernization in our industry.

Professionals will always remain adaptable to changing market conditions while providing and supporting an interactive network that encourages knowledgeable collaboration among health care professionals and patients.

Veracity Pharmacy is located at 13135 Kings Lake Dr. #102 in Gibsonton. Visit

www.veracitypharmacy.com or call 677-8811.

Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics Of Florida

Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida is opening soon at 1647 Sun City Center Plaza, Room 202B. It is a Wellness Clinic with a focus on healthy alternative therapies to relieve pain, stress, and many ailments. The atmosphere is calm and relaxed. The staff is welcoming and happy to assist with any questions or concerns.

The physicians are reputable and licensed to write scripts to access medical marijuana from Florida dispensaries.

According to owners Sonny Davis, CEO, Turner Davis, COO and Dr Joseph Dorn, Manager, “We are the ‘first’ step to take to assist you with attaining your medical marijuana card.

Hours are by appointment only. Call 382-0732. Visit www.mmtcfl.com.

Axiom Bank, N.A. Launches New Mobile App

Axiom Bank, N.A. recently launched AxiomGO, a dynamic mobile app for its new checkless checking account with debit MasterCard®. The app is available for free download from the App Store and Google Play.

The AxiomGO app enables customers to use their smartphone to deposit checks and pay bills, make person-to-person payments, transfer funds to their non-Axiom accounts while also providing an integrated personal financial manager to create a budget, manage cash flow, set payoff and savings goals and much more.

In addition, AxiomGO allows customers to: make purchases quickly and easily with their AxiomGO debit MasterCard®, access over 55,000 no-charge Allpoint® ATMs nationwide, receive notifications of account activity, use direct deposit to eliminate the cost of check cashing and prepaid cards, rely on fully tested security, including Touch ID to guarantee the safety of both their personal information and account detail and invite students to open an account to easily transfer money and avoid overdrafts.

AxiomGO takes Axiom Bank beyond the 23 branch locations throughout Florida. It is Central Florida’s second largest community bank by assets. For locations, visit www.AxiomBanking.com.



South Bay Hospital Recognized As A 2017 Pioneer In Quality

The Joint Commission has recognized South Bay Hospital as one of 480 Pioneers in Quality™ for 2017 specifically as a Data Contributor for its contributions to electronic clinical quality measure (eCQM) data for quality improvement in health care.

For information, visit www.jointcommission.org/topics/pioneers_in_quality.aspx. For information about South Bay Hospital, call 634-0172 or visit SouthBayHospital.com.

