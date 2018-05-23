Theresa Hickie, Senior Director of Sports Programming for Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) was recently awarded Public Citizen of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW). Annually, NASW recognizes an individual who is not a social worker but whose work in the community carries out the core values of social work this includes someone who demonstrates their concern for social justice.

Hickie’s focus on drowning prevention at BSAC epitomizes a concern for social justice. Hickie was nominated by Dr. Stacy Katz, Ph.D, LCSW. Florida has one of the highest drowning rates in the country. Hickie works hard to focus on bringing quality programs such as the Trident Program and other swimming and drowning programs to BSAC. This, coupled with her support of the Special Olympics, is why Dr. Katz nominated her.

Hickie said, “Being recognized for something that you love to do is a very humbling experience. I love seeing the smile on a child’s face when they can swim, overcome a fear and know they are safer around water.”

Hickie’s works hard to manage, promote and encourage others to engage in available sports programming.

Hickie’s believes that everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status, is entitled to high quality and readily available resources. Her leadership has ensured consistent funding for programs, such as Head Start which provides free swimming lessons to children who come from low income families.

Hickie said, “I come to work each day committed to making it a great experience for each person who walks through the door. We want to make a positive impact on lives here at BSAC, and I think we do a great job doing just that.”

Chuck Burgess, BSAC CEO said, “Theresa is a blessing to both our organization and the community. Her selfless nature and constant focus on creating opportunities for others is an example for us all. Burgess added, “We are so proud of her and her award and grateful that she is such a big part of our team every day.”

