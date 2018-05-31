FishHawk Hosts Indoor Shopping Bazaar

Calling all shop-a-holics! The FishHawk Ranch semi-annual indoor shopping bazaar is taking place on Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Palmetto Club.

The event, which will feature 44 vendors, is free to attend and will offer the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts including jewelry, clothing, crafts, organic skin care products, essential oils, natural pet products, candles, waxes, facial products, hand designed glass art, handbags, purses and more. The event is held inside to escape the heat.

Attendance is free and the OneBlood Big Red Bus will be in the parking lot during the event accepting blood donations.

The Palmetto Club is located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia’s FishHawk Ranch. For more information, call 657-6629.

Local Neighborhoods Win Recognition Awards

Residents from throughout Hillsborough County came to the 15th Annual Neighborhoods Conference to hear about government programs and offerings to hone leadership skills and visit with vendors representing public and private endeavors. The conference also included the Neighborhood Recognition Awards Luncheon where Hillsborough County representatives praised stellar neighborhoods and community leaders.

Eleven associations and four individuals took top honors in 10 categories.

The Bloomingdale Homeowners Association won in the Neighborhood and Community Partnership category and Lithia resident Alison Bernstein of Parkside Village was honored with the Neighborhood Unsung Hero award.

Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations stages the event as part of its mission to provide traini

ng, funding and networking opportunities for residents and homeowner groups throughout unincorporated Hillsborough County, Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City.

For more information, call Neighborhood Relations at 272-5860.