Football players at Newsome High School have a new space to call their own thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

Ron and Eugene Allen from Ron Allen Construction, Jeff and Travis Turner of B & M Masonry and Electrical Contractor Perry Brown worked together and donated their time and supplies to build a field house for the team valued at approximately $300,000.

The building, which is an addition to the school structure, is an extended locker room for the team giving them space to store their equipment.

“This is a great example of how the community and the school district can work together to do something good for our kids,” said Hillsborough County School Board Member Melissa Snively, who dedicated the building.

The field house, named after Allen and Turner who were responsible for most of the donations to fund the project, took about two years to build from the start of planning to the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony in early May.

According to Snively, the project took significant collaboration between the school district and the businesses involved.

“We are proud of this great addition to the school and the way it came about,” said Snively. “I feel that it is important that we celebrate the small businesses that give their time and resources for our children in times when it is not always easy to do so.”

Snively also made sure to thank Newsome Principal Carla Bruning, former Newsome football coach Ken Hiscock, current coach CJ Hockey and the parents and faculty members who helped with the construction of the field house.

For information, call Newsome High School, located at 16550 FishHawk Blvd., at 740-4600.