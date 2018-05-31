Women’s Health and Wellness recently welcomed Marian Sampson, MD as the newest member of its medical team. Dr. Sampson is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Sampson grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Jackson State University. After starting a family and teaching for eight years, she decided it was time to realize her dream of becoming an obstetrician and gynecologist (OB/GYN).

Jackson said it was a life experience that influenced her career choice.

“I was a teenage mom at 18 and my obstetrician never treated me any differently than the other women he treated,” she said. “That experience left a lasting impression on me and I knew that I wanted to be a doctor.”

Sampson and her family moved to Nashville, where she attended medical school at Meharry Medical College. She completed her OB/GYN residency at St. Petersburg’s Bayfront Medical Center and brings more than 12 years’ experience to Women’s Health and Wellness.

As a doctor, she uses the same approach as the obstetrician that delivered her own children, Dr. Paul Rice. “I take the time to make every patient feel comfortable enough to open up to me and talk about their health concerns and I treat every patient with warmth and kindness,” she said.

Sampson also gets satisfaction taking care of moms-to-be and making sure that their babies have a smooth and wonderful entry into the world.

In addition to expert obstetric care, Women’s Health and Wellness also provides gynecologic care, including treatment for pain or bleeding issues and bladder problems as well as weight management.

“For me it’s all about being able to take care of women in every stage of their life, from adolescent to post-menopausal care,” said Sampson.

Sampson’s philosophy on patient care mirrors that of the other doctors at the practice, including Dr. Stephen Zweibach, Dr. Natasha Champion and Dr. Mariel Rotundo.

“We are committed at this practice giving women the respect they deserve,” said Zweibach.

Sampson will be seeing patients at Women’s Health and Wellness’ locations in Brandon, at 815 S. Parsons Ave., and in Riverview, at 13148 Vail Ridge Dr.

It accepts most major health plans including TRICARE. Women’s Health and Wellness is currently accepting new patients. Visit www.whnw.net or to schedule an appointment call 571-2777.