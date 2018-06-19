Beth Shalom Fundraiser Donations Benefit Special Olympics Of Florida Healthy Community

After the synagogue’s annual fundraiser, Richie Bauman and Suzie Baylis of Congregation Beth Shalom delivered the cases of food, as well as a box of sports bags, to Allison Rapp of Special Olympics of Florida Healthy Community Tampa Bay.

In the past, donations benefit many programs, such as the development of garden spaces in residential settings. This year’s donation will also purchase ‘model’ food. Allison Rapp, the Site Director stated, “Model food will be used often to provide nutrition education for our athletes and consumers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

For more information about the nutrition project, please contact Allison Rapp at 470-0518 allisonrapp@sofl.org. For questions regarding the ongoing partnership, contact Congregation Beth Shalom at 681-6547.

Spend the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All are welcome.

A Murder Mystery Dinner will be held. Guess who the killer is and be a part of this fun evening of improvisational theater as the dinner guests become the actors. Contact the synagogue office for more information and to reserve your spot.

Tampa YMCA Expands Program For Arthritis Patients

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is now able to improve the health of older adults, thanks to a recent expansion of its program proven to help those with arthritis. The Tampa YMCA now offers Enhance®Fitness at five different Ys in Tampa Bay.

EnhanceFitness is a proven senior fitness and arthritis management program that improves endurance, strength, balance and flexibility. It reduces arthritis symptoms with safe, low-impact exercises led by certified Y instructors in a relaxed atmosphere that promotes fun and friendship. The U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recognizes the national evidence-based physical activity program as particularly safe and effective for older adults living with arthritis. The CDC also designated EnhanceFitness as a Fall Prevention Program in 2017.

For 16 weeks, EnhanceFitness participants meet three times a week for an hour, where they experience aerobic workouts, strength training, stretching and balance work.

Locally, EnhanceFitness is now offered at Campo Family YMCA from Monday at 12:45 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m.

Other participating Y’s include Bob Sierra North Tampa Family Y, East Pasco Family Y, Plant City Family Y and S. Tampa Family Y. For more information on these participating Y locations, contact EnhanceFitness@tampaymca.org.

Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.

A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.

For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Living Healthy In A Toxic World

In a world full of toxins there are some simple ways to limit your exposure. Join in on Saturday, June 23 at 2 p.m. to learn about safer products to help you and your family start a healthier, less toxic way of life. You will hear from three guest speakers on good for you products by Juice Plus, BeautyCounter and doTERRA. Swag bags for the first 10 RSVPs Please RSVP to Bridgette at bewellwithbridge@gmail.com.

Brandon Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. Free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Iaci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Enjoy Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will be holding its July dances, on the Saturday, July 14 and 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, located at 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. Enjoy dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor. DJ Ken Miller will play music for social dancers.

The cost is $6. No alcohol is to be brought on the property. Bring your own snacks, drinks and what table service you will need.

For info, email pcsocialdanceclub@inbox.com or visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.