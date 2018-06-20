Hundreds of needy residents are better off this month thanks to the work of a local group. The Brandon Rotary Club held its Annual Check Presentation in late May giving out more than $92,000 to area charities raised at events held in the last 12 months.

The charities, nominated by club members, included Family Promise of Brandon, Women’s Resource Center, ECHO, The Outreach Clinic, Rotary’s Camp Florida and the Brandon Rotary Club Fund – Scholarship Fund. In addition, the club will also award six $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates at the end of this month.

“Service to the community is one of the objects of Rotary and the club has had a tremendously successful year,” said Rotary President-Elect Deborah Meegan, who is also Executive Director of the Brandon Outreach Clinic.

The money is raised at the club’s three main fundraisers which take place throughout the year.

In September, the group holds a clay shoot at FishHawk Sporting Clays, a golf tournament is held at Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club in January and the signature Wild Game Dinner takes place in March at Lupton’s Boggy Bottom Ranch.

Established in 1961, the club prides itself on being a one of the foremost organizations for business people and professionals committed to community and international service. According to Meegan, Brandon Rotary members have raised more than two million dollars for local charities since the group’s inception.

“In addition to raising money, we carry out several services projects a year in the community,” she said.

“Community service is one of the objects of Rotary which encourages every Rotarian to find ways to improve the quality of life for people in their communities and to serve the public interest.”

The group, which currently has 58 members, meets Tuesdays at 12 Noon at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center at 3007 S. Kings Ave. with a variety of speakers and social events are planned throughout the year.

“We welcome all service minded individuals who want to make a difference in our community,” said Meegan.

“Joining Rotary is a great opportunity to network, meet new friends and learn more about our community.”

For more information, contact Meegan at 601-2315.