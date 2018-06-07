Summerfield/Cg Family Fitness Fun Run

The Summerfield/CG Fitness Family Fun Run will take place on Saturday, June 23 beginning 7:45 a.m. at 13050 Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview. Registration begins 7 a.m.

Visit www.funrun.ezregister.com to pre-register. The cost is $15 for ages 12 and over (kids free with paid ticket).

Start with a 20 minute CG style warm up to get your body moving; then head out to the course for a 3k fun run/walk. When you return grab a free draft beer. Food will be available. This event will be fun for kids. Email Heather at hmvendorevents@gmail.com for more information.

This event benefits the Riverview Woman’s Club and is sponsored by Camp Gladiator, Heather Michael @Salon Jennifer & Co. and Summerfield Crossings Golf Club.

Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. There are free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Iaci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Chief Petty Officers Meeting

The Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Association meets the fourth Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza in Tampa. The association is open to active duty and retired Navy and Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers. It supports the Navy community and awards an annual scholarship to a deserving member or relative of a TBCPOA member. The TBCPOA holds fundraisers for the scholarship fund during the year and coordinates with the active duty Chiefs Association (Suncoast CPOA) at MacDill AFB for many of these events. Included are the activities at MacDill and the annual Army-Navy game at a Beef O’Brady’s in the area. The TBCPOA has a closed FaceBook group, TBCPOA, with our meeting calendar of events. Further information is available from Chuck Peterman, President, TBCPOA at 767-1569.

Riverview Garden Club Will Host Expert Monarch Butterfly Speaker

The Riverview Garden Club will host guest speaker Lynn Barber, who is an expert on Monarch Butterflies. It will take place on Wednesday, June 13 at the Riverview Civic Center on 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.

Sgt Walter P Ryan Detachment Of The Marine Corps League Rose Fund Drive

The members of the Sgt Walter P Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League conducted a successful Rose Fund Drive at Publix Supermarket located at the intersection of US 301 and Symmes Rd. in Riverview on May 12.

In 1778, during the War of Independence, the Marine Corps Rose was dedicated to those Marines who made the Ultimate Sacrifice for their country. This tradition was continued by the French during World War I when the Marines attacked the Germans in the trenches at Belleau Wood, Roses were planted by the grateful French people at the graves of the Fallen Marines. When and where ever you see Leaguers or Young Marines distributing these remembrances take and wear one proudly.

The program was started by Marine Eddie Gallagher from New York, designed to parallel the VFW ‘Poppy’ program to provide funds for detachments to assist veterans and youth and provide other services to the community.

Locally, funds help with health and comfort items for hospitalized veterans, support programs such as bingo or holiday parties for hospitalized or retired veterans in Retirement homes, Scholarships, Assist youth programs and humanitarian aid.