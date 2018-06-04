Leslie Seabury will shave her head on Monday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. to bring awareness to helping cure childhood cancers. She will do this in honor of her nephew, who is a cancer survivor and was helped by St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.

Stop by and help support the cause. Donations are welcome. It will take place at Coldwell Banker Central Residential Office, 213 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

Visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/Seabury2018 for more information or to donate if you cannot stop by.