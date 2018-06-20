The Tampa Theatre will hold its Seventh Annual BeerFest Fundraiser on Saturday, July 21 at the historic and majestic movie palace located in downtown Tampa. This year’s theme is ‘Hop Gun.’ Please note that guests must be 21 year old and older to attend. A valid Government-issued ID is required for entry.

The BeerFest will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. There are limited tickets available for the premium sampling that begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets for the premium tasting are $65. Tickets for the grand sampling are $40 and ticket holders can enter at 8 p.m. Advance ticket sales end on Friday, July 20 and prices go to $70 and $45.Tampa Theatre members can save $5 off advance sale tickets.

“If you feel the need…the need for mead, join us at Tampa’s majestic movie palace for a Mach 2 evening of craft beers and local Brewers including 7venth Sun Brewery, Brew Bus a Brewing, Crooked Thumb Brewing, Escape Brewing Company and Six Ten Brewing. There will be snacks and samples from some of Tampa’s top independent restaurants,” said Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre.

“BeerFest guests are invited to don their beer goggles (that is what is on the front of a flight helmet, right?), dress as their favorite Top Gun character, or come in a costume inspired by the movie,” added Witecki.

While the theme of the BeerFest may be silly, it’s purpose is serious. This annual event is one of Tampa Theatre’s favorite fundraisers. Funds raised at the event benefit the historic movie palace’s artistic, educational and community programs. Funds are also used for ongoing preservation of the historic landmark.

Hop Gun is chaired by Michelle Baker, owner-manager of The Refinery and Veronica Danko, owner of The Independent Bar and Cafe. Witecki said, “Like previous beer-soaked, tongue-in-cheek BeerFest events like Barley’s Angels, The Brews Brothers and Hoppy Gilmore, Hop Gun is chaired by the closest pair Tampa Theater has to Maverick and Goose,” said Witecki.

Tickets to Hop Gun are available at the Tampa Theatre Box Office located at 711 N. Franklin St. In downtown Tampa or at www.tampatheatre.org. There is a $2 convenience fee.