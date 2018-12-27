After the hustle and bustle of the holidays, could you and your spouse use a date night? If so, join New York Times bestselling author Dr. Gary Chapman on Monday, February 11 from 7-9 p.m. at Bay Life Church in Brandon. The author of The Five Love Languages™ will be speaking on relationships for a special date night.

Since 1995, The Five Love Languages™ has sold more than 11 million copies and helped thousands of couples build a better marriage with practical and biblically sound advice. Dr. Chapman, also a seasoned speaker, delivers an engaging evening filled with laughter and learning.

The cost is $29 per couple with tickets available for purchase online at www.baylife.org/date. Tickets will also be available at the door. However, due to its popularity and possible sellout, Bay Life suggests purchasing the tickets beforehand.

Tom Eichem, the executive pastor at Bay Life, commented on the event, “We are hoping it encourages and strengthens marriages in our community.” He continued, “We are excited to host Dr. Chapman and know that if couples apply the information he gives, it will help to build their marriages.”

Couples will be presented with valuable tips on identifying and understanding their ‘love languages’ as well as their partner’s language. Simply put, love languages are the way someone communicates their love, so when couples learn how they show and receive love, it often drastically improves their communication and connection.

The event is not limited to married couples. Couples who are engaged or dating can significantly benefit from the seminar. Dr. Chapman will be selling his books on-site with up to 50 percent off.

Pastor Eichem also added a personal invite and said, “Love to encourage couples to just take a chance and join us. Take the time to invest in your marriage.” Bay Life is also offering a four-week marriage class on Sunday afternoons following the date night event. Couples can sign up at the date night event.

For information, visit www.baylife.org/date or call 661-3696. Bay Life is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. For further detail on author Dr. Chapman, visit www.5lovelanguages.com.