Brandon High School (BHS) found a new way to inspire their students at this year’s Great American Teach-In last month. The school collaborated with the Education and Workforce Connection Council of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce to host a career fair offering information from a group of local employers.

Businesses and organizations, including Hillsborough Community College, Tampa Electric, Rasmussen College, Empire Beauty School, Hillsborough County Public Schools Technical Colleges, Brandon Regional Hospital and the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, met with students throughout the event discussing possibilities for their futures after high school.

“There is no greater asset to a school than the support of its community,” said BHS Principal Jennifer Sparano. “This career fair represents the opportunity for students to connect with our community businesses and network, so that they have post-secondary opportunities readily available where they live.”

Hillsborough County School Board member Melissa Snively worked closely with the Chamber and BHS to develop the event and she hopes to coordinate an even larger job fair in the spring.

“There are tons of employers hiring in the Tampa Bay Area and we want to keep the students here,” said Snively. “With this type of event, students are able to learn how their interests can be transformed into a career.”

BHS junior Zack York attended the event with the hopes of finding out more about the possibility of a career in elementary education.

“Today, I learned that there are so many opportunities out there for employment and I should really take advantage of these opportunities because they can help me later in life,” said York.

Tampa Electric brought out equipment and information about their journeyman lineman program, which is an apprenticeship where students are paid while learning the hands-on skills and taking the classes required to become professionals in the field.

“We came to show students that there are other options out there for them besides college,” said Sam Nowakowski, Supervisor of Technical Training at TECO.

Brandon High School is located at 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon and can be reached at 744-8120. For more information on the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Council, visit www.brandonchmaber.com or call 689-1221.