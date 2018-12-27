Local Brandon resident, Gaston Merideth, or Chef Gaston as he is better known, will be a recipient of the 2nd Annual National Black Chef’s Association’s 2019 Chef’s Award. Chef Gaston will be honored with the award this February in Philadelphia.

Chef Gaston will be recognized along with other great chefs such as New Orleans’ legend Leah Chase of Dooky Chase Restaurant. Chef Chase is known as the Queen of Creole Cuisine.

Chef Chanda Clark of Sweetie Pie’s and Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network will also be recognized along with multiple other chefs from around the country.

When asked what he thought when he learned he would be recognized, Chef Gaston said, “Finally, I have a chance to get a personal award.” Chef Gaston added, “My companies have received numerous awards and recognitions, but I have never received an individual award.”

Chef Gaston owns and operates Gaston’s Culinary Services which is an off-site catering business. They can cater small, intimate and elegant affairs or large events with up to 1300 people. “We have been ranked number seven by Tampa Bay Business Journal two times, top five in Wedding Wire and number one in Tampa Bay by Thumbtack,” said Chef Gaston.

Gaston’s Culinary Service recently did the Craft Service for the filming of Bernie The Dolphin, a movie that was filmed here in the Tampa Bay Area and released this month.

In addition, Chef Gaston has developed Chef G’s Florida Barbecue Sauce which is sold locally at Chuck’s Natural Fields Market in Brandon.

Chef Gaston has been cooking for 25 years. He served in the Coast Guard as a chef. He has served as an instructor of Culinary Arts at Manatee Technical College. He has also cooked on live local television. This well rounded chef is truly deserving of his award.

Chef Gaston’s love of food and cooking is evident. He said, “When you cook for a crowd, you are not only serving your client, but you are serving your client’s clients. You get instant gratification and praise when your food is good and liked.”

For more information on Chef Gaston and Gaston’s Culinary Services, please visit www.gastonculinaryservices.com or www.flbbqsauce.com.