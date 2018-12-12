AMERICAN PICKERS To Film In Florida

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Florida. They plan to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the region in February 2019.

AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they have never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLDRUST (653-7878). Visit on Facebook @GotAPick.

Democrat Club January Meeting

Join the South Shore Democratic Club for the January 3 meeting, held at the (golf cart friendly) Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month.

Meet ‘n Mingle with refreshments at 1 p.m.; General Meeting at 1:30 p.m. All Democrats and like-minded individuals are invited and encouraged to attend.

Please visit and Like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SSDEMCLUB or visit www.SouthShoreDemocrats.org for more information.

Summerfield Ladies Club

The Ladies Club Annual Christmas/Holiday Dinner is Thursday, December 13 at 11 a.m. The dinner will be catered by Olive Garden. The cost is $12 for members & $15 per guest. Guests are always welcome. Unwrapped gifts for the Deputy Darlings will be collected, if you choose to donate. It is always special to light up a child’s Christmas/Holiday.

Entertainment will be held by an Elvis Impersonator. Email mgraczyk2@verizon.net for information.