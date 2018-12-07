With a new year around the corner, Bloomingdale High School is ready for its annual Running of the Bulls 5k. The 5k, which participants can run or walk, will be held on Saturday, January 19. This unique race is focused on bringing the community together to support high school students.

Made possible by local business sponsorships, such as the title sponsor Acropolis Greek Taverna, the Running of the Bulls 5k was created last year to raise money for the band. This year, school athletic teams also profit from the race.

Participants can enjoy the race knowing they are making a difference to students. All of the profit goes to the school. This matters to the programs that often need more than is available to them.

“We will use the funds to help supplement instrument repair and replacement. The fact is that we have instruments that are 32 years old. Some of them can be repaired and some of them are beyond repair,” said Jon Sever, Director of Bands for Bloomingdale Senior High School. “The good thing is, this really is an easy and fun way to raise funds for the program.”

Last year’s race welcomed current and past students and families, as well as runners from the community and local running groups like Brandon Running Association, FishHawk Road Runners and HTTR Tornadoes. Running on campus was especially sweet for Bloomingdale alumnus, Patricia Rossie.

“It felt amazingly nostalgic. I haven’t been back to the campus since 1990 and since I wasn’t a runner in high school, I never had the experience of running on the school’s track field. As being part of the second graduating senior class of Bloomingdale High School, I was elated to tour the grounds once again, even if it meant wheezing towards a finish line.”

Rossie encourages everyone to consider a 5k.

“A 5K race is the perfect distance and opportunity to mix fitness, social camaraderie and goal-setting. It’s suitable for both runners and walkers of every level to come together, bring their families and still have plenty of time to enjoy post-race celebrating all before breakfast.”

The Running of the Bulls 5k is timed by FITniche Events. Registrants receive a Dri-Fit shirt. Finishers will receive medals and top age group finishers will receive awards. Registration costs $30. Register at https://fitniche.com/event/runningbulls-5k-2/.