Michael Archer understands the financial needs of the local and regional small businesses.

He said, “When businesses are ready to start, expand, or acquire another existing business, the lending process is the critical step they must take that facilitates that. Without the lending process in place, small businesses would be forced to self-fund using cash or savings.”

An SBA (Small Business Administration) backed loan offers a small business access to capital for start-up or for expansion. The loan proceeds can be used for Working Capital, Furniture and Fixtures, Machinery and Equipment, Real Estate, and Business Acquisition. The terms are more flexible with regards to liquidity, length of time in business and overall profitability.

Archer is an experienced business development officer with GBC Business Capital, whose headquarters is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Archer has a demonstrated history of working in the banking industry, and brings 15 years of experience. He specializes in loans for start-up businesses, expansions, franchises, new locations, business acquisitions and commercial real estate lending.

“As a business development strategist, my commitment is to be a participant in the massive growth, development and excitement the Tampa Bay Region is experiencing. I love being part of the Tampa Bay community,” said Archer.

Archer believes in customer service. “Good service is hard to come by. In a time where most consumers believe good customer service is dead, I still believe in the personal touch. It is not lost on me that I am in the services industry. I am here to serve these small businesses with their lending needs. I make it a point to return phone calls and emails promptly. My job is to shepherd the loan from start to finish, and that involves keeping the business owner aware of the progress each step of the way.”

Archer resides in Valrico with his wife Aimee and his two sons, Elijah and TJ. He is also an active Kiwanian with Kiwanis of Riverview.

Talk to Archer and see what he can do for you and your growing business. He can be reached at his office at 770-635-2803, cell 357-4472 or email at marcher@geobanking.com.