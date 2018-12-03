Staff Report

TobyMac’s 2019 Hits Deep Tour will make 37 stops nationwide including Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Sunday, February 24 at 7 p.m.

Concertgoers will be treated to tracks from TobyMac’s The Elements, which was released on October 12. The album marks the first new collection of music from the chart-topping artist in three years. The Elements boasts TobyMac’s biggest song in six years, I just need U, along with the current radio favorite Everything.

Also joining the tour are Christian music household names Jeremy Camp, Jordan Feliz, Ryan Stevenson, We Are Messengers and Aaron Cole. Camp, a GRAMMY®-nominated singer and multiple GMA Dove Award winner, has had more than 30 No. 1 hits and is best known for his songs He Knows, Word of Life and Christ in Me. In 2016, Feliz won the GMA Dove ‘New Artist of the Year’ award.

TobyMac, the seven-time GRAMMY® winner, is partnering with Food for the Hungry during the Hits Deep Tour. Food For The Hungry seeks to end all forms of human poverty by going into the hard to reach places and closely walking with the world’s most vulnerable people. Through community-owned transformation, it empowers children, families and communities to invest in their own development. Opportunities to help with this organization will be available during the concert. For more information about Food For the Hungry, visit www.FH.org.

The 2018 Hits Deep Tour sold out 18 arenas including Sacramento, St. Louis, Phoenix, Denver, Grand Rapids, Minneapolis and San Antonio. It drew a crowd of 11,000 at Portland’s Moda Arena alone and was noted as the highest grossing Christian tour of 2018.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $18 to $89.75 per ticket. To purchase tickets by phone call 1-800-745- 3000. Amalie Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. For more information about the concert, visit www.TobyMac.com.