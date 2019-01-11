Members of the Valrico FishHawk Chamber have been busy lately helping local businesses celebrate in the community.

Beef O’ Brady’s FishHawk Celebrates Re-Grand Opening

A ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the re-grand opening of the Beef O’Brady’s FishHawk. The restaurant is under new management and has been newly renovated. It offers a full service bar, dine in, to go and catering.

It is located at 16773 FishHawk Blvd. in the Winn Dixie Plaza. Open seven days a week, it is open for lunch and dinner and has an updated menu.

Hours are Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 Noon-10 p.m. For more information, call 651-0388. Visit www.beefobradys.com/fishhawk.

Your Dog Will Learn Correct Behavior At All American Dog Training Academy

All American Dog Training Academy has trained over 50,000 dogs and their owners in their homes, neighborhoods and businesses since 1972. A ribbon-cutting was recently held by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber for the local-based All American Dog Training Academy.

The Academy is family owned and operated. All American Dog Training owners Dave & Hope Springs offer a military style of dog training which utilizes a positive and negative approach to help your dog understand correct behavior as well as being corrected for wrong decisions that may lead to bad behavior. It offers many training courses such as Puppy Obedience Training, Obedience Training, Off Leash Obedience and Property Boundary Training of your home and yard.

For more information, call 685-6666, email info@allamericandog.net or visit www.allamericandog.net.

Comprehensive Center For Dermatology Offers Full Range Of Dermatology

A ribbon-cutting was recently held for Comprehensive Center for Dermatology, which celebrated one year in business. It is located at 5607 Skytop Dr. in Lithia.

Dr. Jennifer Conde, D.O. offers a state-of-the-art facility offering a full range of general dermatology services for adults and children as well aesthetic and cosmetic services. She graduated with honors from the University of Florida, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Education and Behavior and received her medical degree from the Georgia Campus of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Comprehensive Center for Dermatology is located at 5607 Skytop Dr. in Lithia. For more information, call 530-6511 or visit www.ccdermatology.com.

One Year Celebration For Taco YOLO Mexican Restaurant

Locally owned and operated, Taco YOLO Mexican Restaurant recently celebrates its one year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber. Tacos are what the restaurant is famous for, but it offers much more including burritos, enchiladas, salad and bowls.

The name YOLO comes from the acronym ‘You Only Live Once.’ Its motto is Live Once, Do It Deliciously. It offers handcrafted one-of-a-kind recipes that are made fresh to order. While there, you can enjoy Dang Quesadillas, which are flour tortillas with your choice of protein, grilled with YOLO Way toppings on the side. Tex-Mex specials are also offered.

Taco YOLO is located at 5614 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. For more information, call 906-9656 or visit TacoYolo.com.