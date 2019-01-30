Center Place will hold its 28th Annual Wild Dame Night Celebration on Saturday, February 23. This fun Ladies Only event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are just $60 per person. You can also sponsor a table for eight for just $700. Tickets sell out fast, so get them quickly.

Attendees will enjoy dinner, drinks, entertainment and of course a Rockin’ Dessert Bar. The theme for this year is “Art Rocks Comedy!” Attire is casual. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite concert T-shirt and jeans, or dress as your favorite rock star.

“Art Rocks Comedy” is a night of music and laughs starring Kier. You will laugh at his great stand-up and spot-on musical impressions. Along with his Rock Impressions, a highlight of the show is Kier’s History of Rock Guitar Riffs. Kier’s impressions include Sting, Springsteen, U2, Neil Young and many more.

Lisa Rodriguez, Director of Marketing for Center Place said, “With each year comes a new theme for the ALL Ladies Night Out. The year is ‘Art Rocks Comedy’ with internationally known guitarist/comedian Kier. It will be a great night of music and laughs.”

Rodriguez added, “You can enjoy dinner, drinks, entertainment and our Rockin’ Desserts. You can support Center Place’s arts programs while having a fun night out with the girls.”

As noted, all proceeds from Center Place’s Annual Wild Dame Night will benefit Center Place’s arts programming, which includes arts instruction for children and adults and Children’s Theatre. The latter is offered to children and may be the only time some children get to see live theatre.

Center Place is a registered non-profit. The organization was established in 1976, and since that time they have been devoted to supporting the fine arts as well as civic involvement. They support the arts through instruction and hosting events that feature exhibits of art. The next art exhibit will be the Third Annual Square’s Off, a national art competition.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. To get your tickets to this year’s Wild Dame Night, please visit Center Place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 685-8888. For more information on all of Center Place’s events, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.